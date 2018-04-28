Bowie hires a Horton

The coaching search is over for the Bowie boys basketball team.

Assistant coach Jonathon Horton got the nod to take over for the coaching absence left by Doug Boxell. Horton was the lead assistant all five years under Boxell and has been in Bowie for 12 years.

His hiring was confirmed by Bowie athletic director Dylan Stark Thursday morning.

“Through the hiring process, after weighing all the options and seeing the support he got from former players, current players, people in the community and staff members, we thought he would be the right fit,” Stark said. “He has five years of experience learning under one of the best, and (we think he has a way with treating players really impacts them.”

