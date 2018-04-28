Bowie knocked out of playoff contention

The playoff dream came to an end for the Bowie baseball team on Tuesday at Holliday.

The Eagles took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning and the Jackrabbits could not come back as they lost 4-3 in a close game.

Bowie got out to an early lead in the top of the first. Keck Jones hit a single and Evan Kennedy reached base due to an error. With two outs, Payton Price came through with a big line drive single that scored both runners to put the Jackrabbits up 2-0.

Holliday answered back. Three base hits, an error and a fielder’s choice allowed the Eagles to score three runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead 3-2.

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.