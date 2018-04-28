Bowie Lady Rabbits win late against Boyd to earn final playoff spot in district

In a game that could have been their last, the Bowie softball team came through by winning their one game playoff on Tuesday against Boyd at Henrietta.

A low scoring game saw the Lady Rabbits came through in the final inning to squeak out a 3-1 win to get them the final playoff spot in the district.

Bowie came out and struck first. Three singles in a row to start the game from Maylie Short, Taylor McCarty and Katelyn Allison got runners on base. Short was called out due to offensive interference.

Next batter Caylie Melton was able to drive a runner home with a single to center field to put Bowie up 1-0.

