Bowie takes dramatic ‘walk-off’ win in extra innings against Cats

It came down to extra innings, but the Bowie Jackrabbits were able to get the win on senior night Friday against Henrietta in dramatic fashion.

Taylor Pigg came through with the walk-off RBI in the bottom of the eighth to give the Jackrabbits a 5-4 win.

It was a back and forth game that saw both teams have small leads throughout. Bowie took the early lead in the bottom of the first. A leadoff single from Pigg and a drawn walk from Keck Jones put two runners on base.

A double steal moved the runners to second and third with no outs. The next two batters struck out, but with two outs, Pigg scored on a wild pitch to give the Jackrabbits a 1-0 lead.

Henrietta was able to get one base runner on with an infield error, but with two outs it did not lead to anything. Bowie could not get anything going as the game went into the third inning.

A leadoff walk was amended when pitcher Payton Price forced the next batter to ground into a double play. He was not out of the woods yet though. A single, a drawn walk and a steal put runners at the corners, but Price was able to strike out the next batter for the final out.

The Jackrabbits looked like they would be able to add to their lead. With two outs, Bowie was able to load the bases by reaching base on an error, a hit batter and a drawn walk. The chance ended when the next batter hit a ground ball to second base, who threw the runner out at home for the final out of the third inning.

The Bearcats rode that momentum into the top of the fourth. A leadoff single was moved to second on a groundout. The next batter hit a double to score that runner and tie the game at 1-1. A leadoff single from Chance Tomlinson did not lead to anything for the Jackrabbits as the game headed into the fifth inning.

Henrietta took the lead in the top of the fifth. Three hits in a row scored two runs. With an error and a drawn walk loading the bases, the next batter flew out to center field deep enough to score another runner to bring the score up to 4-1.

Another walk loaded the bases, but Boo Oakley came in and forced the next batter to pop out to stop the bleeding. Price was hit by a pitch with two outs, but it did not lead to anything for Bowie offensively heading into the sixth inning.

Oakley shut down the Bearcats in the top of the sixth. In the bottom of the sixth a hit batter, a fielding error and a drawn walk loaded the bases for the Jackrabbits with one out.

Evan Kennedy came through with a line drive to centerfield that scored two runs. Next batter Pigg then hit another line drive that scored one run to tie the game at 4-4. Unfortunately, the next two batters got out to end the scoring chance heading into the seventh inning.

Neither team could get any offensive momentum going in the seventh inning. It forced the game into extra innings.

The Bearcats drew a one out walk to get a base runner on. A fielder’s choice kept a base runner at first with two outs. The next batter hit a single that moved a base runner in scoring position. Luckily, Oakley forced the next batter to hit a line drive right at the centerfielder for the third out.

Rylan Dorman led off in the bottom of the eight in promising fashion. He hit a line drive into the gap for a double. Next batter Oakley then laid down a sacrifice bunt. A bad throwing decision led to both runners being safe at third and first with no outs.

The next batter grounded into a fielders choice as Dorman was thrown out at home. This did allow Oakley to make it to third to give Bowie a runner in prime scoring position for the winning run. Next batter Pigg came through with a line drive to center field that was deep enough to allow Oakley to tag up and score the winning run 5-4.

