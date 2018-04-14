Bowie wins big on road

It was a good bounce back game for the Bowie baseball team in City View on Tuesday as they broke the two-game losing streak to get a big win.

A no-hitter and 15 strikeouts from pitcher Riley Partridge led the way for the Jackrabbits to get the 11-1 win in six innings.

Bowie started the game off good in the first inning. A leadoff single from Taylor Pigg led to him stealing second and advancing to third due to an error. Keck Jones then hit a fly ball to centerfield for an out, but it was deep enough to score Pigg and give the Jackrabbits a 1-0 lead.

Payton Price drew a walk and two batters later Weston Partridge hit a single to put runners at the corners. Chance Tomlinson then hit a line drive into the gap for a triple, scoring both runners to put Bowie up 3-0.

Read the full story in the weekend News.