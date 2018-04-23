Burl Dean Phelps

February 11, 1935 – April 21, 2018

BOWIE – Burl Dean Phelps, 83, died on April 21, 2018 in Decatur, TX.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on April 23 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on April 24 at Countyline Cowboy Church in Sunset with James Berry officiating. Burial followed at Molsbee Chapel Cemetery in Nocona.

Phelps was born Feb. 11, 1935 in Lamar, OK to Cecil and Imogene (Parker) Phelps. He graduated from high school in Phillips, OK.

Phelps married Annie Molsbee on July 9, 1976 in Borger. He work for Phillips Petroleum as a lead off supervisor and retired with 37 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Alicia Irene Carvajal.

He is survived by his wife Annie Phelps, Bowie; children, Irene Harney, San Antonio and Charles Molsbee, Hot Springs, AR; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters, Colene Berry, Borger, Betty Trout, Fritch and Retta Stewart, Borger; brother, Glen Phelps, Amarillo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.