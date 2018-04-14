CASA surpasses goal in Montague County thanks to support

Thanks to the fundraising efforts in Montague County Court Appointed Special Advocates of Red River will soon be expanding services to the county.

CASA has been serving children from Montague County for more than 10 years. Facing financial challenges, the CASA board of directors had to consider whether CASA could continue to serve this community.

“We knew we wanted to stay in Montague County, because there are 100 children each year who need us,” said Laura Grimsinger, executive director, “So we went to the Priddy Foundation for help.”

The Priddy Foundation issued CASA a challenge to raise $10,000 from Montague County and they would match that amount. In the end the project exceeded the goal at $10,650.

