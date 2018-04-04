Cattleman’s Roundup Thursday

The North Texas Cattleman’s Roundup will be at 5 p.m. on April 5 at the City of Bowie Community Center.

Melanie Potter, new county AgriLife Extension family consumer and health agent, will present a cooking demonstration on the similarities and differences between cooking with grass fed beef or grain feed beef.

Dan Hale, profession and extension meat specialist at Texas A&M University, also will make a comparison of grass fed and grain fed beef and the advantages of both.

The grazing hour will begin at 5 p.m. and the programs will intermingle with that event. Ranchers and farmers are invited to attend and receive informative material on their industry.