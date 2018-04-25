Montague County Commissioners approved updates to the emergency response plan for county buildings in Montague and received a report on the activities of the Montague County Child Welfare Board at Monday’s meeting.

County Judge Rick Lewis said the plan has been reviewed before and he thought it had been approved and entered into the minutes, but it had not. The only addition relates to fire extinguisher usage and Lewis said several officials attended a demonstration of those units last week.

Austin Wright, chairman of the Montague County Child Welfare, offered a request to appoint Jessica Prather to the board, but he also provided a brief review of the last 10 months, which he called “spectacular.” Looking back he said Court Appointed Special Advocates were about to leave Montague County due to a lack of financial support operating with only two volunteers.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.