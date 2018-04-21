Ad

Children’s art exhibition April 25

04/21/2018 SCHOOL NEWS 0

Everyone is invited to the third annual Second and Third Grade Art Gallery and Exhibition on April 25 at Bowie Elementary School.
The come-and-go event will be 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Refreshments will be served.
The exhibition features works in the style of Georgia O’Keeffe, Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, Gustav Klimt, bas-relief, sunsets and watercolor wash.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes