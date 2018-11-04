Commissioners proclaim April Child Abuse Prevention Month

By BARBARA GREEN

It was a brief meeting for the Montague County Commissioners Monday as they handled a 13-item agenda in less than 30 minutes.

County Judge Rick Lewis read a proclamation deeming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, which has been submitted by the district attorney’s office.

The proclamation referred to 204 cases of child abuse in Montague County, which County Judge Rick Lewis said is a “staggering number to me.

It was a good month for the Veteran’s Service Office as director Colm Murphy reported 325 veterans and family members were served during March. There was an additional $92,689.06 in veteran’s income from the Veterans Administration. Murphy said a new system of appeals had been put in place which is moving the process along faster.

