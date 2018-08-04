Commissioners to meet Monday

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on April 9.

The court will present a proclamation naming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall will ask to sell pollbook laptops, cases and miscellaneous items.

The 2018 racial profiling report will be presented by the Montague County Sheriff’s Office.

Colm Murphy will present the monthly veteran’s service office report of activity.

Other topics will be approval of the bond for Ronnie Reynolds, constable two; permission for precinct two to enter the Tom Boehmer property on Hildreth Pool Road to clear a fence line and to purchase a motor grader; contract with Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers to sell surplus equipment; and approval for precinct for mower financing.