Commissioners to receive annual audit

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on April 23.

Michael Edgin of Edgin, Edgin, Fleming & Fleming will presented the 2016-2017 annual financial report.

The court will consider approving an emergency response plan for Montague County and discuss an interlocal agreement between the county and the City of Bowie for road repairs and maintenance.

At this week’s Bowie City Council meeting City Manager Bert Cunningham said he has been talking with Commissioner Roy Darden about a cooperative project to repair drainage culverts in the city.

Other topics on Monday include: Consider a polling location in Saint Jo; appointment to the child welfare board; precinct four request to buy rock from Keith Peterson; review two budget amendments; consider contract with Rene Bates Auctioneers to sell county equipment and vehicles, plus consider selling surplus items with Richey Brothers Auction; and service agreement with Waste Connections for a dumpster.