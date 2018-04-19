Creamy Tortellini with Peas Asparagus and Bacon

Want a super easy dinner that’s ready in 30 minutes?
Oh, why would I even ask… Easy and quick is what everyone is after when it comes to weeknight dinners. Or, if your husband calls after he gets out of work, telling you that he didn’t get a chance to eat and he’s starving. Then, you realize that you didn’t really plan to cook today and you need to whip up something fast for the hungry husband. The same hungry husband that, ironically, manages a restaurant and is coming home hungry.
This isn’t based on a true story or anything (looks away whistling). The moral of the story is that this is a perfect dish to make when you only have 30 minutes and you need a delicious, comforting dish to knock some socks off some hungry tummies.
Ingredients
- 9 oz three cheese tortellini
- 1/2 small yellow onion thinly sliced
- 3/4 cup peas you can use frozen peas
- 1 cup chopped asparagus
- 2 lg garlic cloves
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 cup shaved Parmesan cheese
- Salt
- Fresh cracked black pepper
- .25 lb crispy slices of bacon (5-6 slices)
- Oil for cooking
- Instructions
-
Cook tortellini according to the package instructions, drain and set aside.
-
Preheat a cooking pan over medium heat and add a couple of tablespoons of oil.
-
Add onions and saute until transparent.
-
Add peas and asparagus. Saute until asparagus starts to soften. Press in garlic and season with some salt and pepper. Mix well and cook veggies for about 5 more minutes.
-
Pour in heavy cream while stirring. Add shaved Parmesan cheese and stir until cheese is melted. Taste and add more salt and pepper if needed.
-
Stir in tortellini until completely mixed in and cook for a couple of minutes.
-
Chop crispy cooked bacon and stir it in right before taking the pan off heat.
-
Serve and enjoy.
Recipe Notes
Recipe from Lyuba @ willcookforsmiles.com All images and content are copyright protected. Please do not use my images without prior permission. If you want to share this recipe, please simply link back to this post for the recipe. Thank you.
Leave a Reply