Creamy Tortellini with Peas Asparagus and Bacon

By Lyuba

Want a super easy dinner that’s ready in 30 minutes?

Oh, why would I even ask… Easy and quick is what everyone is after when it comes to weeknight dinners. Or, if your husband calls after he gets out of work, telling you that he didn’t get a chance to eat and he’s starving. Then, you realize that you didn’t really plan to cook today and you need to whip up something fast for the hungry husband. The same hungry husband that, ironically, manages a restaurant and is coming home hungry.

This isn’t based on a true story or anything (looks away whistling). The moral of the story is that this is a perfect dish to make when you only have 30 minutes and you need a delicious, comforting dish to knock some socks off some hungry tummies.

Creamy Spring Tortellini with Peas Asparagus and Bacon