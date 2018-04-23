Donna Howie Williams

July 27, 1936 – April 20, 2018

BOWIE – Donna Williams, 81, passed away on April 20, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on April 23 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on April 24 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with Pastor Mike Henson officiating.

Donna was born July 27, 1936 in Hardeman County to Grady and Mildred (Stringer) Howie. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1955. Donna married Roy Gene Williams in 1957 and was a homemaker.

She served many years with the Bowie Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Donna and Roy were members of the Jim Bowie Square Dancers Club and enjoyed traveling throughout the state to square dance. Donna worked as a substitute teacher for the Bowie Junior High, and was known to many as “Nanny.” She owned A Little Bit of Country craft shop in Bowie and took joy in traveling to craft shows. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bowie.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Gene Williams; son, Tony Royce Williams, and daughter, Latresa Diane Young.

Donna is survived by her grandsons, Mark Young, Conway, AR, Jody Young, Fort Worth, and Kevin Williams and wife Meghan, Kountze; great granchildren, Boston Young, Elliot Young, Maggie Claire Young and twins Isabella and Gabriella Williams; sister, Glenda Campbell, Bowie; niece, Debbie Leonard and husband Mike, Bowie; nephews, Lee Campbell and wife Joan, Tyler and Linton Campbell Jr. all of Bowie.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Donna to the First Baptist Church of Bowie, 307 Lindsey St. Bowie, TX 76230 or the City of Bowie Volunteer Fire Department, 203 Walnut St. Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication