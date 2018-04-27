Douglas Bruce Jones

June 6, 1942 – April 22, 2018

BOWIE – Douglas Bruce Jones, 75, died on April 22, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family has chosen services with cremation, a memorial service will be at a later date.

Jones was born on June 6, 1942 in Monticello, IL to Bruce and Wilma Jones. He served his country in the United States Army from 1960 to 1966. He worked for many years as a construction superintendent.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Wilma Jones.

He is survived by is wife, Carlene Jones, Bowie; daughter, Sharla Jones, Lake Charles, LA; step-children, Michael Hobbs, Fort Worth and Carla Hobbs-Walsh, Reno; sister, Sandee Hargrove, Lewisville; three nephews; a great niece and five grandchildren.