Drug Take-Back Day Saturday

After collecting more than nine million pounds (4,500 tons) of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications at 14 previous events during the past seven years, the Drug Enforcement Administration and its national, tribal, and community partners will conduct the 15th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day across the country on April 28. The service is free and anonymous.

Locally, the Bowie Police Department maintains a drop box for unwanted prescription medications in its lobby located at the city offices at 302 Lindsay. While the department will be open on Saturday during the Drug Take Back Day, citizens are welcome to drop off unwanted drug items any time at the location.

