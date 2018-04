With the potential for severe weather approaching this spring, Texans can purchase certain items tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies, from April 28 to April 30.

Join us for a Facebook Live discussion about the eligible items you can purchase during the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday. It begins at 2 p.m. on April 25 and runs until 2:30 p.m.

See a complete list of items that may be purchased tax-free here:

https:// comptroller.texas.gov/ taxes/publications/ 98-1017.php