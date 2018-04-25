Five capture wins in first round of regionals

Montague County advanced two doubles teams and a singles player from the district finals on March 29 to compete at regionals on April 19 in Abilene.

The Bowie High School girl’s doubles team consisting of Chelsie Tompkins and Ana De Leon captured the first win of the day against Alpine 6-2, 6-2 to place them in the final eight. However, the duo was handed a setback to the number two seed, Reagan County, by 2-6, 3-6 to finish up their 2018 season and high school tennis career as both girls graduate this year. Reagan County went on to capture the regional title.

“They have been outstanding players and I have enjoyed having them all the years,” said Bowie Tennis Coach David Hall. “Not only have they been good players, but they have been good girls and a joy to be around. I’ll miss them.”

The Bowie boy’s duo of Spencer Hopson and Zachary Logan had a story that went much the same, with the boys earning a win against Bangs in the opening round and also placing them in the final eight. The Jackrabbits split sets and won it in three, 3-6, 6-4 and 6-3 before falling short against the number one seed, Wall. However, the duo that beat out Hopson and Logan lost in the next round to the number two seed, another boys double team from Wall.

Hopson and Logan still have one year left to capture a regional title and state berth. The duo has played together since their freshman year, although Logan finished out the 2017 season with Victor Tran after an injury sidelined Hopson.

“They’ll be back next year. I was very proud of them, they played some really good tennis and I’m glad to have them back next year,” said Hall.

Nocona’s Rachel Patrick also made an appearance at regionals after securing the number one spot in girls singles at the district finals, but again, her story was quite similar.

Patrick took down an Early girls singles player 6-2, 6-0 during her first match of the regional tournament before falling 3-6, 1-6 to a singles player from Jim Ned in the quarterfinals to close out the season.

“Rachel spends a lot of time on her own improving her game of tennis and with missing a chance at the regional meet last year by one spot, she has put in double time making sure she was there this year,” said Nocona Tennis Coach Tiffany Clay.

In fact, Patrick’s opponent in district was one she had fallen two times to earlier in the season but was determined to earn a trip to Abilene.

“She came in with the mindset and determination that she wasn’t going to let her beat her for a third time,” explained Clay. “Rachel ended up defeating her for the gold medal. Rachel played very confident at regionals. Like any tennis match, she had her ups and downs but overall competed well. She has a taste of what regionals is like now so I feel certain she will work to be back there next year.”