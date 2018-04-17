Friends of the Library spring luncheon welcomes storyteller

Storyteller Gwen Caldwell will be the guest speaker at the Friends of the Bowie Library Spring Luncheon at noon on April 21.

Caldwell’s program will be “All Stories Are True and Some of Them Actually Happened.” Tickets for the luncheon are $15 featuring the program and a fresh lunch prepared by the Friends. The luncheon will be at First United Methodist Church.

Proceeds from the event go to support library projects. Tickets can be purchased from any member of the Friends or at the Bowie Public Library.