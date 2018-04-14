Game gets away from the Lady Rabbits

A low scoring game got away from the Bowie softball team in the fifth to end disappointingly in City View on Tuesday.

The Lady Rabbits lost 10-0 after five innings due to run rule against the Lady Mustangs in a game where they had a difficult time trying to score.

In the first inning, Katelyn Allison was able to get on base due to an error by the center fielder and put herself in scoring position with two outs. Unfortunately, the next batter grounded out to the shortstop to end the scoring chance.

City View led off by getting on base due to an infield error. Two singles later and an error at second base, the Lady Mustangs led 3-0 before their first out. The outs came in succession to end the first inning.

