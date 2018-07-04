Game gets away late for Lady Indians

Two big late innings bloated the final score against Nocona softball in their game at home against Holliday on Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles won 20-2, with 15 of the runs coming in the fourth and fifth innings.

Holliday was able to load the bases with two out before they were able to drive two runs in on a single to take an early 2-0 lead.

Pitcher Laci Stone was able to force a ground out to first base to end the inning before it got worse.

The Lady Indians were able to make contact, but unfortunately the balls went right to Holliday as they did not get a base runner heading into the second inning.

A leadoff walk from the Lady Eagles was worked around the bases with two ground outs to score her and make the lead 3-0.

After back-to-back singles and a wild pitch put runners on second and third, Stone forced a ground out to third base to end the inning and get out of the jam.

A lead off single from Lexi Towery got things going for Nocona. She stole second and after a strike out, was moved to third on K Contreras’ single.

Stone was able to get Towery home by grounding out to second base. Next batter Gisel Hernandez hit a ground ball single that scored Contreras to cut the lead to 3-2. Unfortunately, the next batter struck out to end the second inning.

The first two batters got on base for Holliday. Two batters later, a sacrifice fly ball allowed one run to score.

Next batter hit a single to shortstop, who tried to throw the ball to third, but the ball was mishandled allowing the runner to score to make the game 5-2.

Fortunately, Stone was able to force a ground out to third base to end the inning.

Taylor Rivera and Caitlyn Pepper led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Unfortunately, Rivera was called out due to offensive interference with the second basemen fielding the ball.

Karlee Keck hit another single to put runners on second and first with one out.

The runner at second was picked off and the next batter struck out to end the inning disappointed.

The fourth inning went bad. Four extra base hits (five total) and two walks in the inning led to six runs to bump the lead up to 11-2.

A two out double from Stone led to nothing from Nocona as the next batter struck out heading into the fifth inning, which was even worse.

Four walks, a hit batter, two fielding errors and five hits led to nine runs for Holliday and a 20-2 lead.

Nocona would need to answer back with nine runs of their own to keep the game going.

Unfortunately, the Lady Indians could not get any base runners or momentum going as the game ended after five innings.

