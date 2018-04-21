Grand Jury issues new indictments on Ricky Howard

By BARBARA GREEN

An April 13 called session of the Montague County Grand Jury returned a pair of new indictments on Ricky Howard for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact and 34 counts of possession of child pornography.

The 56-year-old Nocona man was preparing for early release from state prison possibly in early summer on a five-year sentence for 11 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He pled guilty in that case in June 2016 during a bench trial before 97th District Judge Jack McGaughey.

Montague County law officers traveled to serve the indictments on Howard in prison Thursday afternoon. A bond of $950,000 was set and since he is currently in jail, a hold was placed on him.

District Attorney Casey Polhemus said that hold is now in effect and once he is paroled, Howard will be sent directly to the Montague County Jail, where he will appear in court on the indictments.

