Indians baseball loses at home 8-4

It was a disappointing outcome for the Nocona baseball team on Tuesday at home against Holliday.

The Eagles got the lead early and kept it to win 8-4.

The Indians did not start off the game terribly great. Leadoff batter for Holliday reached first due to an error on a pop up to third base. The next two batters got on base with a walk and getting hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs.

Pitcher Tanner Cable forced the next batter to ground out to shortstop, but the runner on third scored. After another hit batter loaded the bases, a passed ball allowed the runner on third to score and the other two runners to advance.

Cable was able to force a pop fly out and a ground out both to shortstop for the last two outs to get out of the inning only trailing 2-0.

Braydon Ohagan led off the bottom of the second with a single to right field. Two ground outs were able to get the runner around the bases to score for Nocona and cut the lead to 2-1 before the final batter of the inning grounded out heading into the third inning.

The first two batters for Holliday in the top of the fourth got on base with a single and a hit batter. The next batter laid down a sacrifice bunt. An error throwing it to first base allowed both base runners to score and the batter to end up on third.

Tyler Richards came in to pitch. A walk put runners at the corners with no outs. The runner stole second, but the batter struck out for the innings first out.

The next batter grounded out to third, but not before the Eagles scored again. They scored again on an error to shortstop to make it 6-1. After another hit batter, Richards was able to force a fly out to center field to get out of the inning.

A leadoff double from Charles Evans in the bottom of the fourth got things going. Ohagan was able to drive him in with a ground ball single to cut the lead to 6-2. Unfortunately, the next two batters struck out. The final out came when the Indians were caught trying to steal second.

Holliday’s first two batters in the top of the fifth were walked. James came in to pitch. The next batter laid down a perfect bunt that allowed him to get to first, making the bases loaded with no outs. The ball was put in play to third base, but they were able to get the runner out at home.

Unfortunately, during the next at bat, a wild pitch and a passed ball allowed the Eagles to score two more runs to grow their lead to 8-2, before he was ultimately walked. James was able to strikeout the next batter to get out of the inning.

Jose Ogeda led off the bottom of the fifth with a single, eventually stealing second and third during the next two at bats. After a strikeout and a walk, James grounded out to second base. This allowed Ogeda to score and the other baserunner to advance to third. Unfortunately, the next batter struck out to end the fifth trailing 8-3.

The Indians would need to score at least five runs in the final inning to at least keep playing.\A leadoff single from the speedy Ogeda got thing going on a right note. Evans hit him in to score, but that would be it as they lost 8-4.

