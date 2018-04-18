Indians pick up big win

A good road win at Jacksboro is just what the doctor ordered for the Nocona baseball team Friday night as they broke a three-game losing streak.

The Indians were able to scrape together enough runs in the fourth inning to take the lead and eventual win 4-3.

Nocona had a good chance early to take the lead. Charles Evans stole second and third after drawing a walk with two outs, but the Indians could not get him home. The Tigers were able to.

A single drove in the leadoff runner on third to go up 1-0. Jacksboro was able to load the bases up and with one out, looked like they would be able to score more.

Pitcher Jeremy James was able to force the next batter to ground into a double play to get out of the jam.

Nocona was able to load the bases up with two outs with a single in the top of the second, with a hit batter and a drawn walk. Jose Ogeda was able to drive the runner on third home with a base hit into the outfield to tie the game 1-1.

The Tigers were able to take back the lead in the bottom of the second. A leadoff single was worked to third on a passed ball and a stolen base. He was then driven home on a ground out to second base to give Jacksboro a 2-1 lead.

They added to it in the bottom of the third. After a hit batter put a base runner on, he stole second. The next batter then hit a double to drive him home and extend the Tigers lead to 3-1.

Nocona had an answer. A leadoff walk from Tanner Cable and then a steal put him in scoring position. After a fly out, John Womack hit a single down the third baseline that allowed Cable to score.

Womack was caught trying to steal second for the second out, but the next two batters were able to draw walks.

Evans hit a line drive to score one run to tie the game with runners on second and first with two outs.

Ogeda was on second and was able to advance to third on a passed ball. He then stole home successfully to give the Indians a 4-3 lead.

Jacksboro tried to answer in the bottom of the fourth. A leadoff walk and single put two runners on base. After a sacrificed bunt, the two runners advanced to second and third with only one out. Luckily, James was able to get the final two outs.

In the last inning, the Indians could not get a runner on base. Tyler Richards came in to try to get the save for James, providing a contrast to James hard throwing with Richards off-speed pitches.

The Tigers were able to get a base runner on due to an infield error with one out. He was then able to advance to second on a passed ball to put himself in scoring position to be the tying run. Fortunately, Richards was able to strike the last two batters out to end the game and get the 4-3 win.

