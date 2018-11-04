Nocona falls to Henrietta

A tough game at home on Friday against Henrietta saw the Nocona softball team lose in five innings, with the major damage coming in only two innings.

Henrietta did enough in those two innings to end the game after five innings 14-0.

In the second and third innings, the Lady Indians could not put out the fire. Henrietta scored 11 runs during those innings combined.

In the first inning, the Lady Indians got themselves into a pickle early. The Lady Cats loaded the bases with only one out. A hit to center field scored one run.

Fortunately, pitcher Jessica Vogel was able to force a pop out to first base and an out at home on a groundball to second base to get out of the inning only giving up one run.

In the second and third innings, Henrietta scored 11 runs on 13 hits.

The Lady Indians were only able to get two runners on base during those innings in response as the trailed 12-0 heading into the fourth inning.

The Lady Cats were able score in the top of the fourth on a wild pitch to make it 13-0, but were able to make the plays to end that at bat by forcing a ground out to short stop to end the top of the fourth.

Nocona’s offense continued to struggle. A one out drawn walk from Alleeyah Silcox got put into scoring position when she advanced to second on a wild pitch. Laramie Hayes singled to center field. Silcox was thrown out at second base.

Hayes was then caught trying to steal second to end the fourth inning.

After Henrietta had runners at the corners with one out, they singled on a bunt to score the runner on third to put the score to 14-0. Luckily, the Lady IndiNocona

falls

to Henriettaans were able to force two more outs on a ground out to short stop and a pop out to first to get out of the top of the fifth.

Nocona needed to score five run in the bottom of the fifth to keep the game going. Kycelynn Contreras led off the inning with a groundball single.

Vogel followed with ground ball single. With no outs, the Lady Indians had their best scoring chance all game.

Unfortunately, the runner at second got picked off and the next two batters grounded out to end the game.

To read more, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.