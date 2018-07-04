Job Fair planned April 18; participants sought

A Job Fair is being planned for April 18 at the North Central Texas College Campus in Bowie from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Scott Bergenheier, assistant manager at Walmart, is organizing the fair and invites all area businesses to take part and set up a booth at the fair. It is open to retail, service, manufacturing, office and any other firms looking for quality employees. Bergenheier added this also will be an opportunity to seek out summertime seasonal workers.

Those firms that would like to participate in the fair may call Bergenheier at 872-1166 by April 13. Firms are encouraged to provide their own supplies such as tables, chairs, applications and any other information.