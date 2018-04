It was another unfortunate loss for the Nocona softball team on Friday as they played a tough City View team.

The Lady Indians did better than the first time they played City View, but still lost 13-1 in five innings.

It did not start well for Nocona. The Lady Mustangs did not allow the Lady Indians a base runner in the top of the first while scoring four runs themselves to go up 4-0 heading into the second inning.

