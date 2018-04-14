Lady Indians struggle on the road

A first inning gone bad spelled doom for the Nocona softball team on Tuesday in Paradise.

The Lady Indians lost in three innings 15-0 due to run rule and did not have much of a chance to keep the game competitive.

Nocona led off the game on a good note. Caitlyn Pepper got on base with a one out single. Next batter Karlee Keck drew a walk to put Pepper in scoring position. The next batter struck out to make it two outs. On a wild pitch, the base runners advanced to second and third. Unfortunately, the next batter also struck out to end the scoring chance.

Things started to wrong from the beginning. A leadoff drawn walk and a hit batter put two runners on with no outs.

