Lady Rabbits keep playoff hopes alive with win at Jacksboro, 6-3

Following a three-game skid that threatened to put an end to Bowie’s playoff chances, the Lady Rabbits pulled out the clutch win at Jacksboro Tuesday to keep the dream alive.

Bowie won 6-3 in a game they wrestled control of in the fifth inning due to pitching, defense and timely hitting.

The Lady Rabbits got out to a lead immediately. Leadoff hitter Callie Melton got on base due to a fielding error. Two batters later, Katelyn Allison drew a walk.

After the next batter popped out to the catcher for the second out, Carrington Davis drilled a double that scored both base runners to give Bowie a 2-0 lead.

Kalee Case got the start on the mound and shut down the Lady Tigers in the first inning, allowing no base runners as the game moved into the second inning. After a great first inning, the Lady Rabbits struggled in the top of the second, striking out all three times with no base runners.

Luckily, Case repeated her first inning, allowing no base runners as the game moved into the top of the third.

Taylor McCarty hit a single to center field with one out. Unfortunately, the next batter grounded out to third and McCarty got caught stealing second to end the chance.

Jacksboro led off with a double. A bunt moved the runner to third and another bunt scored her while advancing another runner to third. The next batter grounded out to first, but it allowed the runner on third to score and tie the game 2-2 heading into the fourth inning.

A leadoff single from Kylie Fleming led to nothing as neither team had any offensive luck in the fourth as the game moved in the fifth inning.

Emily Cox led off the inning with a single. Chelsey Ketchum bunted and was allowed to reach base due to an error while Cox advanced to third. After Ketchum stole second, Melton came up and smacked a double into left field, driving both runners in to score.

Two batters later, Allison drove Melton home with a single to right field to make the score 5-2. They were able to move Allison to third with two outs, but the next batter lined out to left field to end the top of the inning.

The Lady Tigers had back-to-back one out singles. A sacrifice bunt moved them both into scoring position. Fortunately, Case forced the next batter to pop out to end the fifth inning.

A two out double from Emily Cox was the only base runner for either team in the sixth inning as the game advanced into the final inning with Bowie still leading 5-2.

A leadoff double from Melton and an error that allowed her to reach third spelled good things. Next batter McCarty was able to drive her in with a single to left field to make the score 6-2. The next two batters lined out to right field and a double play to the shortstop to end the half inning.

Jacksboro was not going to lay down quietly. A leadoff single led to another run when the next batter drove her in with a double.

The base runner advanced to third on a ground out and was in prime position to score again. Fortunately, Case was able to get the last two outs to give the Lady Rabbits the 6-3 win.

