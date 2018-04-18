Lady Rabbits offense struggles in 8-0 loss

A low scoring competitive game got out of hand for the Bowie Lady Rabbits as they did not have a good senior night against Henrietta on Friday.

A big fifth inning got away from the Lady Rabbits as they lost 8-0 in a game where they had real trouble trying to score.

A leadoff single for the Lady Cats led to nothing as both teams next batters were sat down in order heading into the second inning.

A leadoff triple for Henrietta paid off. After Maylie Short struck out the next batter, a hard hit ground ball to second base scored the runner on third to put them up 1-0.

Emily Cox was hit a by a pitch with two outs in the bottom of the second, but it did not lead to anything. A leadoff single from the Lady Cats led to nothing as she ended up stranded on second. The teams exchanged another inning of neither team getting a base runner on.

Bowie’s Taylor McCarty led off the bottom of the fourth with a triple. The next batter hit a ball to the pitcher who threw her out at first. McCarty tried to surprise Henrietta by trying to advance home, but was thrown out by the first basemen to the catcher for the double play. It seemed like the Lady Rabbits knocked hard on the door of scoring against the Lady Cats and it would only be a matter of time before they would breakthrough and have a big inning like they have been able to do at times. As long as the deficit stayed within reach.

Unfortunately, Henrietta reeled off eight hits and Bowie committed three errors in the top of the fifth inning to score seven runs to take an 8-0 lead. A drawn walk was the only base runner for the Lady Rabbits in the bottom of the fifth as they now faced a big deficit.

In the bottom of the sixth Short was able to reach first due to an error. A fielder’s choice meant McCarty was now the base runner. She advanced to second on a passed ball with two outs to put herself in scoring position, but no opportunity to score came in the form of a hit or wild pitches. The game ended with the final score being 8-0.

