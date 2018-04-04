Lady Rabbits take fourth straight district win

By Jordan Neal

Another game won by run rule for the Bowie Lady Rabbits on Thursday against Holliday was the second of last week and their fourth straight district win.

Bowie had a big sixth inning to stretch their two run lead into a 13-2 win one inning early against the Lady Eagles.

The Lady Rabbits struck first in the top of the first. Their two leadoff batters got on base and were worked into scoring position at second and third.

With two outs, Carrington Davis hit a line drive single to score both runners and give them a 2-0 lead.

