Legislative action last year changes property value protest deadlines

By BARBARA GREEN

Property owners began receiving property value notices this week and thanks to legislative action in 2017 the deadline to protect an appraisal has move up by about two weeks.

Texas House Bill 2228 changed some of the deadlines related to the appraisals and the collection of ad valorem taxes. The protest deadline was changed to May 15, from May 31, or 30 days after delivery of the notice or, whichever is later.

For Montague County it will be on May 7 based on the time regular notices were sent.

Kim Haralson, chief appraiser for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District which prepares values for all of the county, said they mailed out about 14,000 notices last week, minus the minerals, which will go out on May 1.

