Local woman uses perseverance to battle Parkinson’s Disease

By Jan Browning

Romans 5:3-4. “Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; Perseverance, character; and character, hope.” (NIV).

I sit here at 1 a.m. with my dad on my mind. He’s been gone a year from my life. However, I think of him every day and the precious memories and lessons he left as his legacy.

I am on Facebook reading from my nevergiveup Parkinson’s/Dystonia support group page about two men with perseverance.

Bill Bucklew, a man from Illinois and fellow person with Parkinson’s, completed a walk a week ago from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean in 67 days. Averaging 40 miles a day he raised $120,000 for Parkinson’s research.

Yesterday, Bret Parker, a man from New York, and fellow PWP completed seven marathons in seven days on seven continents and raised more than $200,000 for Parkinson’s research.

