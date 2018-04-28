Locals compete at Class 3A Region I golf tournament

The class 3A Region I tournament teed off this past week at Shady Oaks Golf Course in Baird with three Montague County students competing.

Junior Imanol Walker was the lone representative to qualify for regionals from Bowie High School in only his second year of competing in the sports.

Walker posted scores of 92 and 92 for a total of 184 at the par-70, 6,000-yard course.

“Imanol played well and gained needed tournament experience heading into his senior season,” said Bowie Golf Coach Jonathon Horton. “I am proud of his improvement and excited to see how well he plays next year.”

Nocona High School send two golfers to the competition, including Hunter Fenoglio and Keali LaMar.

