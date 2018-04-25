Montague County receives ‘clean’ audit for 2016-17

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County receive a “clean” opinion in its 2016-17 audit presented to the commissioner’s court Monday.

Michael Edgin of Edgin, Edgin, Fleming and Fleming, PC, made the presentation noting the county’s net position experienced a positive change of two percent ($628,692) and resulted in a healthy unassigned fund balance of $6,014,960.

Some of the financial highlights were:

• The county’s assets exceeded its liabilities by $27,327,181. Of that amount $10,519,428 may be used to meet its obligations.

• The county’s expenses totaled $14,491,591, which were less than the county’s program revenues of $5,415,621 and general revenues and special items of $9,704,932.

Edgin noted due to changes in the county’s investment policy the interest income has increased by $42,559 this year due to expanding into other areas that just the state pool.

