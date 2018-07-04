New Bowie ITC dedicated at college campus Friday

By BARBARA GREEN

Partnership, collaboration, dedication and persistence were just a few of the words used to described the North Central Texas College Bowie campus as the new Industrial Technology Center was dedicated in ceremonies Friday.

Local and college officials welcomed a large crowd thanking all those who helped make the latest $3 million, 8,700-square foot facility a reality. The ITC will house industrial technical programs like machining, welding and HVAC repair.

Emily Klement, former Bowie campus dean and now associate vice chancellor of external affairs, brought the welcome and gave a brief history of the college campus. She recalled the city and local leaders were the first to use the economic development sales tax to fund a community college some 20 years ago. That unique start lead to the success of the local campus.

“I don’t know how many generations will be impacted by this latest project, but it will get people to work, and work eliminates poverty. This is a campus of hope, opportunity and possibilities,” said Klement.

Read the full story of the dedication in your weekend News.