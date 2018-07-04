New city manager begins work Friday; community development program formed

By BARBARA GREEN

After five months of operating without a city manager, the City of Bowie has finally filled the position as Bert Cunningham, appointed to the job two weeks ago, had his first full day at the office Friday.

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, his employment agreement with the city was approved by a unanimous vote. After the vote, Mayor Gaylynn Burris asked Cunningham to take his seat at the council table.

The agreement is virtually the same as the prior city manager’s contract.

Tow resigned last November after working for the city since April 2013. The council had selected another candidate in early February, but retracted its offer after a reported “further investigation” into the candidate. Cunningham had interviewed for the job when Tow was selected and was a finalist in February.

Starting in May the Bowie City Council meetings will move to the second and fourth Mondays. There was some discussion about a change at the last meeting, but the item was tabled. The meetings will remain at 6 p.m. Chuck Malone and Arlene Bishop voted no on the date change.

The council also approved a resolution forming the new Bowie Community Development program, which replaces Main Street Bowie.

