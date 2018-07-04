Nocona Chamber presents annual awards, reflects on 2017

By DANI BLACKBURN

“Humble and Kind” was the theme of Tuesday night’s 91st annual Nocona Chamber of Commerce banquet with awards presented throughout the night to those who embrace that motto by giving back to the town.

Tyler Thomas, outgoing Nocona Chamber president, welcomed a large crowd, followed by the invocation from Hobie Meekins. Thomas hosted the event, along with incoming president Michelle Fenoglio Toerck.

Chamber officers for 2018-19 also include: Emily Davis, vice president; Patti Morton Gibbs, secretary and Syd Nowell, treasurer. Nell Ann McBroom serves as executive director and Ronnie Davis as administrative assistant.

Robert Terry was named the Volunteer of the Year for his work with developing a cemetery database, while the Nocoan Nights board was honored at Volunteer Group of the Year.

Read the full story in the weekend News.