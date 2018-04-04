Nocona gets first win at City View

After several close calls, the Nocona baseball team got their first win on Friday with a win at City View.

It was a one sided win as the Indians scored late in three consecutive innings to pull away and win 11-1.

The first three innings were quiet. A leadoff walk from Jeremy James was worked into scoring position in the top of the first, but could not be driven in. Charles Evans on the mound for Nocona sat down the first three batters with two strikeouts and a pop fly.

Leadoff hitter for the Indians in the top of the second Cade Breeze got on base with a single, but the next two batters struck out.

