Nocona Indians win big against City View in final home game

It was a good senior night for the Nocona baseball team on Tuesday as they took care of business against City View.

The Indians won 9-3 in a game they controlled all throughout as they pushed to finish the season on a strong note.

Early on, the Mustangs were poised to strike fist. Two leadoff singles in the top of the first seemed like City View would score.

Catcher Braydon Ohagan was able to throw a runner out trying to steal third for the first out.

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.