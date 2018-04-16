Ad

Nocona ISD Trustees to meet

04/16/2018 SCHOOL NEWS 0

Nocona Independent School Board Trustees will make recommendations regarding employment and discuss security devices in an executive session when it meets at 6 p.m. April 16.

Back in regular session, trustees will take possible action regarding employment and implementing CKC (Local) Safety Program/Risk Management Emergency Plans.

Other action items listed on the agenda include: Trustees designating auditors, Middle School Principal Amy Murphey reporting on school activities and administrators providing reports.

 

 

 

