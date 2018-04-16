Nocona ISD Trustees to meet

Nocona Independent School Board Trustees will make recommendations regarding employment and discuss security devices in an executive session when it meets at 6 p.m. April 16.
Back in regular session, trustees will take possible action regarding employment and implementing CKC (Local) Safety Program/Risk Management Emergency Plans.
Other action items listed on the agenda include: Trustees designating auditors, Middle School Principal Amy Murphey reporting on school activities and administrators providing reports.
