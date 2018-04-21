Nocona loses tough senior night game

It was not a fun outcome for the Nocona Lady Indians on Tuesday against Boyd on senior night.

The Lady Jackets got ahead early and finished strong late to win 19-1 in three innings against the Lady Indians.

Nocona had trouble finding the strike zone early and Boyd quickly loaded the bases in the top of the first. By the end of the inning, the Lady Jackets led 6-0.

The Lady Indians answered the back the best way they knew how in the bottom of the first. Leadoff batter Taylor Rivera hit a ball into the gap and legged out a triple. Next batter Caitlyn Pepper was able to drive her win with a single to cut the lead to 6-1.

Pepper advanced to second on a wild pitch and was primed to score with no outs. Unfortunately, the next three batters got out to end the first inning.

Boyd hit a two-run home run in the top of the second inning to increase their lead to 8-1.

Nocona was able to limit the Lady Jackets to just those runs as they forced a pop out to second base with runners at the corners.

A one out single by Laci Stone put a base runner on, but it did not lead to anything for the Lady Indians as the second inning ended.

Nocona forced the leadoff hitter to pop out to third base, but it all went downhill from there. Boyd went on to score 11 runs with 11 hits, two hit batters and a drawn walk to go up 19-1. The Lady Jackets committed base running errors for the final two outs.

The Lady Indians needed to score five runs to keep the game going. Unfortunately, they could not get a base runner on and the game ended with three straight outs.

To read more, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.