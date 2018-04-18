Nocona names new ladies basketball coach

Nocona School Board Trustees name Kyle Spitzer the new Lady Indians’ head basketball coach at Monday’s board meeting.

Spitzer will replace Heather Nobile, who has stepped down from her position to pursue further education and move into administration.

Spitzer comes from the home of the fighting Bearcats as a math teacher and girls basketball coach with De Leon Independent School District. Spitzer will teach junior high technology along with his new coaching duties.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.