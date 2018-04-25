Nocona readies Cruisin’ weekend

Mark your calendars for May 3-5 as the 6th Annual Cruisin’ Nocona and Vicari Car Auction comes to town.

The fun starts on May 3 with a cruise of cars through the North Texas Hill country. The ride begins in Nocona traveling through Forestburg and to Gainesville for lunch at Leonard Park. Cruisers return back through Saint Jo, on to Comanche Rose Ranch and then back to Nocona.

Watch the start-up of the cruise, with 100 cars expected to leave from the corner of Clay and Pine Street in downtown Nocona.

This is a poker run and the cruisers will turn in their poker cards at the corner of Main and Oak Street in Nocona, before parading their cars down Clay Street to the Nocona Veterans of Foreign Wars Post at 100 Baylor Street for a burn-out contest and entertainment.

