Nocona shuts out Bowie in district rematch

It was a one sided win in Nocona on Friday as district rivals faced off for the final time this baseball season.

The Indians got their revenge from their loss in the first matchup by shutting out Bowie in their 8-0 win.

Things started going Nocona’s way in the first inning.

A leadoff single from the Jackrabbit’s Taylor Pigg was abated when after stealing second, he got caught trying to steal third. Keck Jones drew a walk, but the next batter grounded into a double play for the third out.

A leadoff walk and a double from Charles Evans put runners at second and third with one out. After a strikeout made it two outs, Logan Barnes hit a double that scored both runners to put the Indians up 2-0.

An error and walk loaded the bases, but pitcher Payton Price was able to get the third out to end the first inning.

Jeremy James was on the mound for Nocona and despite walking a batter with two outs, he was able rematchto strike out the next batter before it turned into something. James then turned around and got on base with a one out single.

Next batter Jose Ogeda drove him in with a line drive into right field. Ogeda was able to advance to second on a passed ball and to third on a ground out. He then was able to steal home to put the Indians up 4-0 before Price was able to strike out the next batter for the third out.

The Jackrabbits threatened in the top of the second, but to no avail. A leadoff base hit from Boo Oakley was lost when he was picked off during the next at bat.

Evan Kennedy and Keck Jones were able to draw walks during the inning and executed a double steal to end up on second and third with two outs. James was able to force the next batter to ground out to second for the third out.

Two drawn walks from Nocona went neglected as Price struck out two batters and catcher Jones caught a runner trying to steal second as the third inning ended.

Bowie again threatened in the top of the fourth. Chance Tomlinson and Rylan Dorman hit back-to-back singles with one out. James was able to force the next batter to ground into another double play for the third out.

The Indians were able to add to it. Ogeda got on base with a one single. Next batter Evans was able to drive him in with another double to put them up 5-0.

Riley Partridge came in to pitch for the Jackrabbits and got the final two outs of the fourth inning.

The Jackrabbits again got themselves in a great position to score some runs. With one out, Kennedy and Luis DeLeon hit back-to-back singles. Jones drew another walk to load the bases with only one out.

James on the mound was able to get out of the jam by forcing a ground out to home and a fly out to second base.

One last spurt from Nocona seemed to put the game out of reach in the bottom of the fifth. A leadoff single from Cade Breeze put a base runner on. Following a strike out, Trent Womack and Blayne Gomez had back-to-back base hits to load the bases up.

Partridge almost got out of the jam. He struck out the next batter for the second out, but Ogeda had other plans. His doubled to left field cleared the bases to put the Indians up 8-0 heading into the sixth inning.

Neither team got much going in the sixth inning. The only base runner for either team came when Ohagan led off the inning for Nocona by getting hit by a pitch. Heading into the final inning, the Jackrabbits still looked to try and win the game.

A one out double from Kennedy could have been the spark to some run, but Nocona’s James shut that door. He struck out the next batter and forced the next batter to fly out to left field to end the game, with the Indians winning 8-0.

