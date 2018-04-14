Nocona sustains road loss to Paradise

A close game got out of hand late for the Nocona baseball team at Paradise on Tuesday.

The Indians had another tough game of them not being able to get a base runner home in their 10-0 loss.

To start the game, Jose Ogeda was able to reach base due to an error with one out. He stole second to put himself in scoring position, but Nocona could not get him home.

Charles Evans got the start on the mound for the Indians. Besides a fielding error that allowed a base runner to reach first with one out, Evans forced two more outs to get out of the first inning with the game scoreless. In the top of the second, Nocona could not get a base runner on base as they were sat down one-two-three. A leadoff walk from the Panthers did not lead to good things.

After stealing second, the next batter hit a single that put runners at the corners. A sacrifice bunt scored the runner, but they got the out at first.

The next batter hit a single line drive that scored the other base runner. After stealing second, another single scored that runner to give Paradise a 3-0 lead. Evans was able to force back-to-back fly outs to centerfield to end the inning.

Read the full story in the weekend News.