One bad inning hurts Bowie baseball

One big early inning seemed to seal the Bowie Jackrabbits fate at home against Boyd on Friday.

The Jackrabbits lost 11-2 after giving up nine runs in the second inning.

In the first inning, the Yellowjackets led off with a walk. A sacrificed bunt moved him to second and a single drove him in to put Boyd up 1-0. Another single gave the Yellowjackets two runners on and only one out.

Bowie pitcher Boo Oakley was able to strikeout the next batter and force the other into a fielder’s choice to get out of the inning without suffering anymore damage.

After a fly out, Keck Jones was able to get on base with a single. He stole second and was able to advance to third with an error on the throw. Jones was then able to advance home when the centerfielder made an error trying to corral the ball that got past the infield. Jones scored to tie the game 1-1.

The second inning is where things went wrong for the Jackrabbits. Five hits, two hit batters, two errors, one passed ball and one walk ended up leading to nine runs for Boyd. Taylor Pigg came in as pitcher and to get the last two outs to try to get out of the inning as Bowie now trailed 10-1.

Rylan Dorman was able to get on base with a line drive single to right field with one out. After stealing second, Oakley was able to hit a line drive to center field that drove Dorman home to make the score 10-2.

Oakley legged out a triple and with one out, the Jackrabbits had a good opportunity to get another base runner home. A strike out and a line out to the shortstop ended that hope.

The only base runner for both teams in the third inning came from Boyd. Their batter hit a double with one out and stole third to put himself in scoring position. Pigg struck out the next batter and forced a ground out to get out of the scoring chance.

In the fourth, the Yellowjackets were able to get a guy on second, but Pigg again shut down that scoring chance. For Bowie, Chance Tomlinson was able to get on base due to an error.

Next batter Dorman singled up the middle to advance Tomlinson to second with only one out. Unfortunately, the next two batters struck out to end the scoring chance.

In the fifth inning, a hit batter from Boyd was the only base runner in the inning. He to second with only one out, but Pigg again was able to get the last two outs without giving up the run.

In the top of the sixth, a one out walk from the Yellowjackets put another base runner on. The next batter hit a ground ball to second base, but a fielding error allowed both runners to be safe.

Fortunately, Pigg was able to force the next batter to ground into a double at shortstop to get out of the inning and another scoring chance. Tomlinson again got on base due to an error for Bowie, but with two outs it did not lead to anything heading into the final inning.

A one out hit batter put another Boyd base runner in good position. He stole second, advanced to third after an error fielding the throw and then advanced home since the center fielder was playing deep to make the score 11-2.

After walking the next batter, the base runner was able to steal second and reach third after an error from the pitcher. Pigg was able to get the last two outs to stop the Yellowjackets from scoring anymore.

Pinch hitter Evan Kennedy was able to get on base due to an error with one out. Pigg then hit a line drive into left field for a single. With runners on second and first with one out, Bowie hoped this small momentum could lead to something big. Unfortunately, the next two batters struck out and popped out into foul territory to end the game, losing 11-2.

