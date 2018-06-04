Ad

One-Skillet Steak and Spring Veg with Spicy Mustard

04/06/2018 EDIBLES 0

By Epicurious

Ingredients

    • 1 pound boneless New York strip steak, patted dry
    • Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper
    • 5 garlic cloves, 1 grated, 4 thinly sliced
    • 1/3 cup Dijon mustard
    • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar
    • 1 teaspoon honey
    • 1–2 pinches cayenne pepper
    • 1/3 cup plus 3 tablespoons olive oil
    • 1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced, divided
    • 1 (10-ounce) bag frozen peas
    • 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed, cut into 1-inch pieces

Preparation

    1. Season steak all over with salt and pepper. Whisk grated garlic, mustard, vinegar, honey, cayenne, 1/3 cup oil, and 1 Tbsp. water in a medium bowl to combine; season spicy mustard with salt and pepper.
    2. Heat a dry medium skillet, preferably cast iron, over medium-high. Rub steak all over with 1 Tbsp. oil and cook, turning every 2 minutes or so and making sure to get color on the fat cap, until medium-rare (an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center will register 120°F), about 10 minutes. Transfer steak to a plate to rest. Pour off oil from skillet, leaving crispy bits behind.
    3. Heat remaining 2 Tbsp. oil in same skillet over low. Add sliced garlic and all but about 2 Tbsp. scallions (save those for serving) and cook, stirring often, until translucent and softened, about 3 minutes. Add peas and a splash of water and cook, stirring and mashing to break up slightly, until peas are tender, about 5 minutes. Add asparagus; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until asparagus is just tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
    4. Slice steak and shingle over vegetables in skillet. Drizzle some mustard sauce over steak and top with reserved scallions. Serve with remaining mustard sauce alongside.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes