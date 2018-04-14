Panthers take down Chico

It was a good week for the Saint Jo baseball team as they got a home win on Tuesday against 2A Chico.

In a solid 8-4 win, the Panthers got their first against a 2A school in more than three years as well as winning their second district game in a schedule that is full of schools bigger than Saint Jo.

Standouts with the bat included Jake Morris, who went two for three with a double while scoring two runs and stealing four bases. Harper Roberts went three for four with a double while scoring a run and stealing two bases.

Connor Thompson also went one for three with a drawn walk while scoring a run and stealing two bases.

